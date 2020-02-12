Sally Gap Road to Nowhere

The Wicklow Garda Facebook page put up a witty post while out close to the Sally Gap on Tuesday night. Meatloaf and Talking Heads got in on the act.

The following message was posted on Social media with an 80’s tune to go with it.

“Though it’s cold and lonely in the deep dark night”!!! Wasn’t very lyrical on the Military Road near the Sally Gap last night as one of our 4 x 4 patrols answered a call-out. Gap remains closed today and tonight. Further updates in the morning.

Drive carefully if you must drive at all particularly in the uplands areas of Wicklow”.