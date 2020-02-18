Searches continuing in Mayo for missing Wicklow woman

The search for Wicklow woman Beatrice Coughlin is continuing in Co.Mayo.

The 55-year old was reported missing from her home in the Delgany area after her car was found at the Ceide Fields in north Mayo last Thursday night.

Following a request by Gardai, the Coast Guard helicopter, and other emergency services, including two specialist search dogs have been searching around the Ceide Fields tourist centre.

While weather conditions have limited the searches,  Gardai have also appealed to local landowners and residents, to search their lands and outhouses for any sign of the missing woman.

Gardai are appealing  to anyone with information on Ms Coughlan’s whereabouts to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 – 20 560.

