Snow/Ice warning in place for the next couple of days

MET Eirean have issued a Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for the entire country.

The warning comes into effect from 6am on Tuesday morning until 9am on Wednesday.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very cold, with clear spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will turn to sleet later, with a risk of some snow showers, mainly over high ground. Minimum temperatures 1 or 2 Celsius, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be very cold and windy, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers may be of hail, with a risk of sleet. There is also a risk of some snow showers, mainly over high ground. Maximum temperatures 5 to 7 Celsius, in a fresh to strong westerly wind.