Today sees junior members of St John Ambulance attempt a World Record challenge. The attempt will see the cadets, all aged between 11 and 17 years old; try to put on over 216 arm slings in one hour. Croke Park will be the venue for the record-breaking challenge today. The current record, which stands since 2005 is 215 arm sling in one hour and held by St. John Ambulance Wales. In order to achieve their goal each team of 2 cadets will need to apply the sling correctly in around 15 seconds. The cadets who come from all over Ireland have been practicing hard over the last couple of months to get their technique and speed up to the required standard.

St John Ambulance cadet Jordan Cahill commented, “The opportunity to be on the committee for the Guinness World Records attempt is amazing. I got to work as part of a team and in doing this I made many new friends from other St. John Ambulance divisions throughout Ireland. It also gave me the opportunity to boost my creativity skills, as we had to come up with ideas and design posters for the event. It felt really good being able to assist in the organisation of such a big event and I am very thankful for the opportunity.’

The record attempt will run in line with the strict guidelines laid down by Guinness World Records and will be videoed for authentication by them, if successful.