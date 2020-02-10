St. Patrick’s club notes week February 10th

With Storm Ciara causing Havoc throughout the country many fixtures were postponed due to unplayable pitches. Both the Men and the Women senior football league games were cancelled. Davy Burke’s Senior men were set to host Sligo in their division 4 round 3 clash at Aughrim. The match will be rescheduled. We have four players on the panel in Captain Dean Healy, Paddy O’Keane, Niall Donnelly and Wayne Doyle. If they were to get a second win on the bounce it would help with a possible promotion bid this season.

The County Senior Ladies were set to square off against Leinster rivals Kildare in the Division 3 clash in St Conleth’s Park. We have a strong showing of six girls on that panel in Lucy Dunne, Niamh McGettigan, Clodagh Fox, Sinead McGettigan, Megan Dunne, Rioghna McGettigan and our own Mick Kavanagh in management. The game is to be rescheduled.

The talented U20’s County team were given a very difficult draw facing Dublin in the opening round of the Leinster Championship as they played in Aughrim on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, it was a tough day at the office as they lost 1-7 to 1-17 to a very talented Dublin side. Our own Paddy O’Keane started the game with Jack Dunne on the bench and Ronan Murray apart of the extended squad. It wasn’t to be for our young players, but there’s an exceptional amount of quality players within that bunch and there’s more to come from them in the future.

St Patrick’s GAA Club Annual Dinner Dance will be on the 4th April in the Parkview Hotel, Newtown. Our Senior Champions of 1969 and 2019 will be honoured with presentations to our successful Senior Ladies league champions, Senior Hurlers League Champions, Junior C Football championship winners and our U17 Footballers league and championship winners. Tickets €40. Reserve the date in your diary for a fantastic night.



The opening fixtures of the league in both football and hurling were released last week. Our Senior County Champions will host Baltinglass on the weekend of the 22nd February in Division 1. Our junior A’s start their league campaign away to Aughrim in Division 3 to be played on the 6th of March. Our Junior B team will host Aughrim in the Division 5 North East league beginning on the weekend of the 16th of April

Our Senior Hurlers will host Avondale in their opening fixture as they begin their defence of their Division 1 league title, set for the week 14th of March. Our Junior hurlers will have to wait until the weekend of the 27th of May to get in action as they also will play Avondale, away from home on that occasion.

On Saturday the 8th of February, there was a dual session of both football and hurling as our U9’s began training. The sessions take place from 11am to 12.15 and we encourage new members to join the club and get their kids involved.

The club lotto numbers from the 3rd February were as follows:

Lotto Nos: 16,17,29 and 30 Bonus number 28.

No Match 5 Jackpot Winner €10,000.00

No Match 4 Jackpot Winner €5,200.00

No Match 3 Winners €250.00

This week’s match 4 jackpot is worth €5,300. The draw will take place this Monday 10th February at the clubhouse.

Thanks to the weekly Club Lotto Sellers who gave up their time to help raise funds for the Club. Its greatly appreciated. As part of club development and potential additional playing facilities, we are requesting that each age group team support the lotto selling rota by providing a team of 4 on their designated Saturday. Are you available to sell in the pubs on Saturday nights from 9pm? Contact your team manager for details.

Our sincere condolences to the family of Marie Forde née Smullen of Dunbur Close, Wicklow Town who passed away suddenly at her home on February 4th, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Lil Smullen. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, son Frank, daughter Elisha and her partner Alan, grandson Luke, brothers Sean, Gerry, Larry, Declan and Lenny, sister in law Kathleen, brother in law Jim and by her close friends Linda and John, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Our sincere condolences to the family of Bridget O’Brien of Enniscorthy, County Wexford who has passed away. She will be sadly missed by her son Michael O’Brien (Senior Hurling Selector)

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis



Our sincere condolences to the family of Ann McDonald (née McGraynor) Seaview Heights, Rathnew and formerly Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends on Saturday, 8th February 2020. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Deirdre, son Thomas, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Graínne, Jasmine and Eiméar, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis



