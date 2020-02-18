St. Patrick’s club notes week February 17th

With Storm Dennis acting the menace conditions would prove to be tough all around the country as a triple header of County games would take place on Sunday.

Wicklow Senior men got their second victory on the bounce meaning that they keep themselves in with a chance of gaining promotion from Division 4. We have four players on the panel in Captain Dean Healy, Paddy O’Keane, Niall Donnelly and Wayne Doyle.



It was announced during the week that Tommy Kelly will be our Senior Football Club Captain for the 2020 season. Our senior management will be Casey O’Brien, Gary Duffy, Damien O’Brien, Alan O’Brien, Ronan Connolly, Adam Quinn and legend Chico Murphy. We wish everyone involved the best of luck and hopefully we will bring Miley home for third consecutive year.

Our own girls Clodagh Fox, Lucy Dunne and Megan Dunne were all part of the Senior Ladies Division 3 clash against Kildare in Hawkfield, unfortunately they lost the game in very tough conditions on a score line of 2-11 to 1-7. Here in the club Kate Hennessy will be our Senior Ladies Captain this season, alongside County player Clodagh Fox who will be vice-captain. Our senior Ladies management is Manager Robert Hollingsworth, Lee Watters, Colly Byrne, Martin Byrne, Leona Franey and Jamie O’Boyle. We wish them all the best of luck.

Our ladies are urgently looking for an intermediate manager for the season ahead. We hope to field an intermediate team and we don’t want to lose this bunch of talented girls.

The Wicklow Senior Hurlers got a good victory in the West beating Mayo 1-16 to 1-13. It’s a result that helps their chances of survival in Division 2A. Andy and George O’Brien were our representatives on the team. Our Senior Hurling Management for the upcoming season is Manager Ray Nolan with his back room team of Alan Carton, Gary Deehan, John O’Neill and Mick O’Brien. Best of luck to all the lads for this upcoming season.

Our lotto took place last Monday night 10thFeb, the numbers were as follows, 5,7,28,30 with the bonus number being 12. There was no Match 5 Jackpot winner this week. There was no winner of our match 4 jackpot which was for €5,300. The next draw will take place on the 17th February at the clubhouse. Thanks to the weekly Club Lotto Sellers who gave up their time to help raise funds for the Club. Its greatly appreciated. As part of club development and potential additional playing facilities, we are requesting that each age group team support the lotto selling rota by providing a team of 4 on their designated Saturday. Are you available to sell in the pubs on Saturday nights from 9pm? Contact your team manager for details.

Congratulations to our own Eugene Dooley who will be the Grand Marshall at this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Don’t forget to come down and get behind our Senior Footballers as they kick off their Division 1 league campaign at home against Baltinglass on Sunday the 23rd of February.

We at St Patrick’s GAA Club would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Margaret McGettigan of Convent Road, Gortmacall, Milford, Donegal whose death occurred at Galway University Hospital. Margaret, dearly loved wife of the late Phil and loving mother of Rosaleen, John Gerard, Philip and Christopher. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sons, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

We at St Patrick’s GAA Club would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Ann McDonald (née McGraynor) Seaview Heights, Rathnew and formerly Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends on Saturday, 08th February 2020. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Deirdre, son Thomas, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Graínne, Jasmine and Eiméar, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

We at St Patrick’s GAA Club would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Bridget O’Brien of Enniscorthy, County Wexford who has passed away. She will be sadly missed by her son Michael O’Brien (Senior Hurling Selector)

