Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning extended

The Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning which was due to end tonight has been extended until 10am on Wednesday morning.

Motorist are being advised to use caution by the Gardai and AA.

Remember road conditions can change quite quickly in hail or snowfall. In any affected areas, it will take much longer to stop a vehicle, so slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Wintry showers will continue for a time overnight. Frost and ice forming in many areas as the strong west to southwest breeze begins to moderate. Lowest temperatures of minus 1 to plus 1 degrees.

TOMORROW – WEDNESDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Sunny spells and scattered showers for a time early on Wednesday, the showers mainly affecting the west and north. Later in the evening and night rain will spread from the south, falling as sleet or possibly snow at first. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes becoming southeast and strong on the coast.