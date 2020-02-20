Two new Councillors announced following election

East Coast FM News report Greystones resident Jodie Neary is to replace Jennifer Whitmore in the Social Democrats seat of the County Council.

Steven Matthews with his wife Erika at the recent election count in Greystones

While journalist wife of new Green Party T.D Steven Matthews, Erika is to take his seat on the council.

Erika was also Steven’s campaign manager during the election.

The new nominations to the Council will be presented at a special meeting to be convened on Tuesday 25th February at Wicklow County Council buildings where Councillors will vote on the replacement.