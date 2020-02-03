Wicklow businesses feature at Showcase 2020

Showcase 2020 took place at the RDS in Dublin last month.

Businesses from Wicklow had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world.

Wicklownews managed to catch up with a number of the companies who attended the event.

Brooke & Shoals, Greystones

Brooke & Shoals was founded by Alison Banton in the picturesque seaside town of Greystones in County Wicklow, known as the “Garden of Ireland”. Alison’s passion for fragrance was inspired by the divine aroma’s of the petals she picked as a child in her great-aunt Mollie’s circular rose garden. Mollie used to say the ‘babbling brook and the whispering shoals’ would help her turn Alison’s rose petals into perfume. But overnight, the kind old lady would add real perfume to the little girl’s watery mixture; fooling her into thinking she had created the wonderful aroma!’My great-aunt and the mysterious brook and shoals awakened my interest in perfumes, so I added an ‘e’ and turned it into a name that has wonderful fragrance memories for me’. – Alison Banton, Founder & CEO, Brooke & Shoals Fragrances.

Cardboutique, Hollywood

Cardboutique.ie is a leading supplier of greeting cards with many years experience in the greeting card industry.

Established in 1998 our greeting cards are now stocked in many leading retailers throughout the country.

We are constantly searching for new and exciting ranges and aim to bring you the latest in greeting card “must haves”.

Our team loves providing great service to our customers

CLARE SALLEY’S Carrickmacross Lace , Ashford

Irish Carrickmacross lace is undoubtedly the finest and most delicate lacework in the world. In 1820 a certain Mrs Grey Porter on her honeymoon in Italy saw the local lacemakers at work and was immediately enthralled at what she saw. She brought back the technique to Ireland and with the materials available to her, set about improving it.

Copperfish Lighting, Delgany

Eoin Shanley set up Copperfish in Delgany, Co. Wicklow in 2016. He began working with old and reclaimed wood under the tutelage of a former coach builder and master joiner during the restoration of a 200-year-old, thatched cottage in Leitrim. At the time, Eoin found it difficult to find lighting that he liked and started to make his own.

Dolphin Distribution, Arklow

Dolphin Distributors Ltd was founded in 2002 in Arklow, Co Wicklow, Ireland and specialises in the creation of unique hanging crystals and crystal angels (all handmade in Ireland). Over the years we have continued to grow and develop both our product range and our customer base, expanding our distribution to the UK in 2009.

DUC Bags, Bray

Ian and Anne-Marie started DUC in 2016 with a vision of building a brand that can provide sustainable support to those that need it most. Our first partnership was with the Christina Noble Children’s Foundation in Vietnam with the aim of breaking the poverty cycle by supplying children with educational assistance.

DUC later partnered with LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice with the aim to support them with sustainable financial resources enabling them to continue to provide palliative care to Ireland’s children.

Fragrance & Memories, Greystones

“I have created the Fragrance & Memories Collection to capture magical moments that I believe are synonymous with the beauty of Ireland. By just closing your eyes, each scent will transport you to part of our beautiful island, allowing you to feel as if you were there. I hope that you enjoy experiencing these magical memories, as much as I have creating them.” – Alison Banton, CEO & Fragrance Designer

Holly Sommerville, Enniskerry

Holly Somerville is an Irish artist and designer working in Enniskerry, County Wicklow. Trained at Oxford University and Edinburgh College of Art, she paints highly detailed watercolours using botanical subjects and other found items from her garden. Holly is delighted to bring to you her fresh, bright giftware designed using her beautiful paintings in a contemporary style.

Island Distribution, Rathdrum

1st Island Distribution Limited was set up on Tuesday the 10th of February 1998. The whimsical world of Thomas Joseph is on show. A range of placemats and coaster, mugs, cards, prints, magnets, kitchen co-ordinates. Leslie Gerry range is also here. Tin whistles, bodhrans and songbooks. Woollen goods such as Donegal socks, hats and wristwarmers from Kozy Knits.

Kieran Cunningham, Blessington

This range of handcrafted Irish jewellery is a genuinely handcrafted by myself Kieran Cunningham, each piece is handcrafted from sheet and wire, there is no casting, each piece is unique. I use different materials such as copper, brass, alpaca silver and sterling silver. The base metal pieces are polished then lacquered to prevent tarnishing. All pieces are original designs which I like to think resemble some of our ancient jewellery from our rich heritage and past.

Mookie & Boo, Greystones

Mookie & Boo is a luxury lifestyle brand. We design and handcraft all our products in Co.Wicklow. Our luxury candles and fragrance diffusers are handpoured using natural and organic elements. Our Apothecary and Ritual Gift Boxes are inspired by ancient Ayurvedic self care practices. All our skincare is handcrafted using organic and ethically sourced plant oils and aromatherapy , all our ingredients are bio – compatible with your skin and deliver exceptional results. Sustainability is a core concept of our company ethos where possible we work with Irish suppliers to create our luxury products.

Shuttle Knit LTD, Wicklow Town

Shuttle Knit Ltd is a community enterprise, established in 2001, supported by the Government’s Social Inclusion Chapter of its National Plan. It is a business enterprise and partnership between Travellers and the settled community expressed in the spirit of our logo “knitting communities together”. The company’s aim, is to create and design an innovative range of knitwear as an indigenous Irish industry for worldwide sales . Our products are showcased at National and Local Events, on our website and at at our premises in Wicklow Town.

Kaïkø Studio, Bray

Our background is in interior architecture and concrete construction and we both love hikes around Wicklow, we’re fascinated by sacred geometry and we’re passionate about holistic and sustainable living.

Hairy Fruit Art, Delgany

Helen Magee is a fine artist and illustrator from Delgany, Co. Wicklow and a member of the Design and Craft Council of Ireland.

​In 2013 she took a little detour from oil painting and fine art and crept into the enjoyable realm of illustration allowing her the scope to develop her own design brand Hairy Fruit Art.

Fragrances of Ireland, Kilmacanogue

For over thirty years, we have been creating perfumes and toiletries inspired by the magic, beauty and nature of Ireland. Independent and passionate, we operate from a converted farmhouse in County Wicklow.

Irish Decal Products LTD, Kilcoole

Eoin O’Connor, Aughrim

Eoin O Connor is one of Irelands leading contemporary artists. His early years were spent in Architecture, however the urge to paint took over and he has been painting for over twenty years. Eoin owns two galleries in Ireland and is the Leading seller in The Kilkenny shops, which has been at the forefront of promoting the finest Irish craft and design for over 50 years.

Eoin is very excited to be launching a brilliant range of home wares with well known luxury brand Tipperary Crystal.

Tweed in the Valley, Avoca, Gorey

Tweedinthevalley.com was born in November 2017. With three small children who Anna calls “my darlings” the gaelic name for the brand was born “Love Mo Chuisle”. Tweed in the Valley is an all Irish Clothing brand with a new bright colour palette of mustards, bright blues, raspberries and autumn green plaid alongside the traditional grey and navy herringbone tweeds. Anna Dobson prides herself on crafting an untapped market of children’s tweed creations and matching accessories alongside the classic range in Ladies and Men’s.