Wicklow included in four Weather Warnings

County Wicklow has been included in four Weather Warning issued by MET Eireann for Saturday.

The highest alert of the four is the Status Orange Wind Warning which is associated with Storm Jorge, the warning comes is valid from 1pm until 7pm.

Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.

This morning a Snow/Ice Yellow warning came into effect at 7am and is valid until 4pm.

Two other wind warnings which are also associated with Storm Jorge come into effect this evening and will remain valid until midnight.

Status Red Warnings have been issued in a number of counties in the West of Ireland.

Members of the public are being reminded to keep away from coastal areas including cliffs and piers, also people are being reminded to keep away from waterways such as lakes and rivers at the ground is saturated.

Motorists are also being advised to be mindful of spot flooding, debris and fallen trees.