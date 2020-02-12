Wicklow included in latest Weather Warning

County Wicklow has been included in the latest Weather Warning .
The Status Yellow Snow/Ice is valid from 8pm tonight until 10am on Thursday morning.
Road conditions throughout the county were treacherous overnight and this morning.
Both routes through the Sally Gap – the Old Military Road (R115) and the Roundwood/Manor Kilbride Rd (R759) – remain closed until further notice due to very icy conditions.
Forecast
TONIGHT
Dry in most areas at first tonight. Rain will soon spread from the south, accompanied by strengthening south-\nasterly winds. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees early in the night. The rain will clear to \ncattered showers overnight.
TOMORROW – THURSDAY 13TH FEBRUARY
Tomorrow Thursday will be cold and mostly dry. There will be a few isolated light showers. Highest \n\nemperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate north-west winds.