Wicklow included in Status Yellow Rainfall Warning

County Wicklow has been included in the latest Rainfall Warning issued by MET Eireann this afternoon.

The warning will come into effect from 8 pm this evening until 8 am on Monday morning.

“A spell of rain tonight into Monday morning will lead to accumulations of between 20 to 25mm, with higher totals possible in upland areas.

The rain is likely to be preceded by a period of sleet and snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, with hazardous driving conditions for a time, before turning to rain later.

As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the combined effect of rainfall and snow melt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.”