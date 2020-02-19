Wicklow RFC Warriors win Silver Award at national event

Wicklow RFC Warriors – the inclusive rugby team – won a Silver Award at the All Ireland Community and Council Awards 2020 over the weekend.

The team was nominated in the “Best Community Sports Team/Club” along with seven others from around the country.

Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership and Wicklow County Council expressed their delight at the win.

The team was formed from an Easter Camp in March 2018 funded by Healthy Ireland and run by Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership, Wicklow RFC and Leinster Rugby Coaches.

Wicklow RFC Warriors is an inclusive rugby team that runs alongside all other teams in the Club, giving families the opportunity to have siblings play alongside each other no matter what their abilities.

The team has an age range of 5 to 50 and includes players with an intellectual disability and special needs.

Wicklow RFC Warriors train every Thursday at 6.30pm. Contact Head Coach James Keating on 086 8152141 at wicklowrfcwarriors@gmail.com to join the team on Thursday 5th March 2020 when they start back for their new season.

Wicklow Warriors is at the centre of Wicklow RFC and their community. Leinster and Irish Rugby International Josh Van De Flier is the ambassador for Wicklow RFC Warriors and often visits training sessions and matches and is a keen supporter of the team.