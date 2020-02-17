Wicklow teacher wins language award for second time in 4 years

Greystones language teacher, Georgia Gallagher, has won the La Jolie Ronde Licensee of the Year award for the second time in 4 years.

Georgia, who teaches English and Spanish, won out over 30 other candidates for the award, which centres around ‘high quality language classes, maintaining and developing business, and displaying effective markting and promotion.’

“I use an award-winning teaching methodology called ‘La Jolie Ronde’ in all my classes as I am a licensee and every year there is an Award for the most successful licensee in Ireland. I’ve won the award twice in 4 years out of the 30 licensees in Ireland.” said Georgia.

Georgia runs Greystones Languages for Children, a business in Greystones that offers French and Spanish classes to pre-secondary school children – giving them the best possible start in the language department.

For more information on Greystones Languages for Children, pleave visit their website or call 0872324664.