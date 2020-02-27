Wicklow winners at the Leinster region Irish Restaurant Awards

The Leinster region of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place on Wednesday evening in the Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, Co Meath .
Over 700 restaurant owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.
The Wicklow winners on the night will now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday 18th May, 2020.
Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
The Pigeon House, Delgany
Best Chef – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice
Oisin Kehoe-Clarke of The Pigeon House, Delgany
Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Monin
Double 8, Bray
Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services
Jay Johance of Pink Salt Indian Restaurant, Bray
Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by Frylite
The Strawberry Tree at Brooklodge & Macreddin Village
Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers
Chakra by Jaipur, Greystones
Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Elavon
Wicklow Heather Restaurant & House, Laragh
Best Café – Sponsored by Illy
The Fat Fox, Delgany
Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Jameson Ginger & Lime
The Glenmalure Lodge
Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum
Ripasso Restaurant and Wine Bar, Bray
Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Stafford Lynch – San Pellegrino
Chakra by Jaipur, Greystones
Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Libera
The Happy Pear, Greystones
Best Kids Size Me
Tiffin by Sunil, Greystones
Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by The Irish Times
Hilda Crampton & Dominic Quinn of Castleruddery Organic Farm
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Manor Farm
Strawberry Tree Restaurant at Brooklodge & Macreddin Village
Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by Just Eat
Box Burger, Bray