Wicklow winners at the Leinster region Irish Restaurant Awards

The Leinster region of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place on Wednesday evening in the Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, Co Meath .

Over 700 restaurant owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

The Wicklow winners on the night will now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday 18th May, 2020.

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

The Pigeon House, Delgany

Best Chef – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

Oisin Kehoe-Clarke of The Pigeon House, Delgany

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Monin

Double 8, Bray

Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services

Jay Johance of Pink Salt Indian Restaurant, Bray

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by Frylite

The Strawberry Tree at Brooklodge & Macreddin Village

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers

Chakra by Jaipur, Greystones

Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Elavon

Wicklow Heather Restaurant & House, Laragh

Best Café – Sponsored by Illy

The Fat Fox, Delgany

Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Jameson Ginger & Lime

The Glenmalure Lodge

Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum

Ripasso Restaurant and Wine Bar, Bray

Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Stafford Lynch – San Pellegrino

Chakra by Jaipur, Greystones

Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Libera

The Happy Pear, Greystones

Best Kids Size Me

Tiffin by Sunil, Greystones

Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by The Irish Times

Hilda Crampton & Dominic Quinn of Castleruddery Organic Farm

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Manor Farm

Strawberry Tree Restaurant at Brooklodge & Macreddin Village

Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by Just Eat

Box Burger, Bray