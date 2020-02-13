Wicklow Writer Shortlisted for Prestigious Award

Wicklow poet, Jane Clarke’s second collection, When the Tree Falls, is shortlisted for the 2020 Irish Times Poetry Now Award. The winner will be announced at the Mountains to Sea dlr Book Festival on Saturday 28 March.

The other books on the shortlist are by the esteemed poets, Paul Muldoon, Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, Vona Groarke and Medbh McGuckian.



Jane lives in Glenmalure, Co. Wicklow. In 2016 she won the Hennessy Literary Award the inaugural Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year at the Irish Book Awards. Her first collection The River was shortlisted for the Royal Society for Literature Ondaatje Award, given for a distinguished work of fiction or non-fiction evoking the spirit of a place.



In September 2019 Jane launched her collection When the Tree Falls in Dublin and Wicklow, followed by a book tour in the US which included readings in the Irish Arts Centre, New York and the Irish Embassy, Washington DC. Jane is currently working on a sequence of poems about the mining heritage of Glenmalure, Glendalough and Glendassan.