10 further deaths and 255 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional ten patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died: 3 female and 7 males.
9 patients were based in the east of the country and 1in the south.
The median age of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who have died is 79 years, 68% are male and 32% are female.
The total number of cases in County Wicklow as of the 24th of March is 49.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 255 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 24th March (1,383 cases), reveals:
- 55% are male and 45% are female, with 66 clusters involving 295 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
- 40 cases (25%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 47 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 321 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 774, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 154 cases (11%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 27%