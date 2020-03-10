10 further deaths and 255 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 10 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. There have now been 19 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland. Of those deaths, 13 were males and 6 females. The median age was 79.

There were 255 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ireland. There are now 1819 cases of COVID 19 in Ireland.

9 patients were based in the east of the country and 1in the south.

The median age of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who have died is 79 years, 68% are male and 32% are female.

The total number of cases in County Wicklow as of the 24th of March is 49.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 255 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

