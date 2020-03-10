10 new cases of the Coronavirus confirmed

10 new cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed this evening.

It now brings the total to 50 on the Island of Ireland.

Five of the new cases are associated with travel from an affected area. Three of those are males in the south of the country.

One male and one female in the east of the country also associated with travel from an affected area.

Three of those 10 new cases are associated with close contact with a confirmed case – a male and female in the west and a female in the south of the country.

Two of the new cases are healthcare workers – one male in the south associated with hospital transmission and one female in the east, possibly due to hospital transmission.