102 new cases of the Coronavirus confirmed on Saturday

102 new cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland today (Saturday)

It now brings the total in the Republic to 785.

Over 10.000 people have been now been tested for the virus.

The department has also released further information on the 584 cases that had been registered by midnight on Thursday.

55% are male and 44% are female, with 29 clusters involving 157 cases.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 55%, followed by Cork at 15%.

30% of all cases have been hospitalised but just 2% of those (13 cases) have been admitted to ICU.

25% of all cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 42%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 35%.



