121 new cases of Cornonvirus reported this evening

The Department of Health have reported another death and 121 new cases of the Coronaviris on Sunday evening.

The person who died was a male from the east of the country who had underlying medical conditions.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 20 March (712 cases) shows: ·Of 712 cases notified, 55% male and 44% female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases ·The median of confirmed cases is 44 · 211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised, of these 17 have been admitted to ICU.

There are now 913 cases on the island of Ireland.

