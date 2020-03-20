126 cases of Coronavirus confirmed on Friday

The Department of Health have confirmed that there are 126 new cases of the Coronavirus confirmed this evening.

It now brings the total of cases in the Republic to 683.

Speaking at the Press Conference this evening Dr Tony Holohan said “They were still reporting three deaths.

12 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have been admitted to intensive care units.

The median age of cases diagnosed so far with the virus is 44.

Cases have been reported in every county apart from Monaghan, with the most cases diagnosed in Dublin, followed by Cork and Limerick.”