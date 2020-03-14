14 more deaths and 294 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

All 14 deaths located in the east of the country. There have now been 36 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has also been 294 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are now 2,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 26th of March there are 58 cases in County Wicklow.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 26th March (1,904 cases), reveals: