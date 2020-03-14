14 more deaths and 294 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
All 14 deaths located in the east of the country. There have now been 36 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
There has also been 294 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are now 2,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of the 26th of March there are 58 cases in County Wicklow.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 26th March (1,904 cases), reveals:
- 53% are male and 46% are female, with 91 clusters involving 351 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
- 489 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 67 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 445 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1070, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 184 cases (10%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 25%