17 deaths and 325 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
There were:
- 8 deaths in the east of Ireland
- 3 deaths in the south of Ireland
- 6 deaths in the west of Ireland.
The media age of those who died was 84.
71 people in total have died due to COVID-19. (52 male and19 female).
An additional 325 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – bringing the total number of cases to 3235.
As of the 29th of March there were 73 cases in County Wicklow.