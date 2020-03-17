17 deaths and 325 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

There were:

8 deaths in the east of Ireland

3 deaths in the south of Ireland

6 deaths in the west of Ireland.

The media age of those who died was 84.

71 people in total have died due to COVID-19. (52 male and19 female).

An additional 325 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – bringing the total number of cases to 3235.

As of the 29th of March there were 73 cases in County Wicklow.