17 deaths and 325 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

There were:

  • 8 deaths in the east of Ireland
  • 3 deaths in the south of Ireland
  • 6 deaths in the west of Ireland.

The media age of those who died was 84.

71 people in total have died due to COVID-19. (52 male and19 female).

An additional 325 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – bringing the total number of cases to 3235.

As of the 29th of March there were 73 cases in County Wicklow.

