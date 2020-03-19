191 new Covid-19 cases reported

191 new cases of the Coronavirus and one death have been reported this evening.

The total in the Republic of Ireland is now 557, the woman who died was from the east of the country, it is not known if the woman had any underlying medical conditions.

Speaking at the Department of Health’s Press Conference Dr.Tony Holohan said “Cases have been confirmed in every county apart from Monaghan.”

Today Northern Ireland recorded their first death from the virus, 77 cases have also been confirmed.

The total of cases on the island of Ireland now stand at 634 with four deaths.