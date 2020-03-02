2 deaths and 219 confirmed cases of Coronavirus on Monday

There have been two additional deaths and 219 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
Speaking at today’s briefing Dr. Tony Holohan said ” The two deaths were males from the east of the country.
The total of cases now in the Republic is now 1,125.
As of midnight on Saturday there were 22 cases in County Wicklow.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 21 March (836 cases), reveals:
- 55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years
- 239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 104 cases (12%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%