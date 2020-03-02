2 deaths and 235 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. Both patients were in the east of the country.

There have now been 9 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.

There have also been an additional 235 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ireland.

There are 39 cases in Wicklow up 11 since yesterday

There are now 1564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 23nd March (1,164 cases), reveals: