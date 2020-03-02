2 deaths and 235 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. Both patients were in the east of the country.
There have now been 9 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.
There have also been an additional 235 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ireland.
There are 39 cases in Wicklow up 11 since yesterday
There are now 1564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 23nd March (1,164 cases), reveals:
- 55% are male and 45% are female, with 63 clusters involving 289 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 45 years
- 305 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 39 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 283 cases (24%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 559, (57% of all cases) followed by Cork with 133 cases (11%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 49%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 28%