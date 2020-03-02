2k from home map for your phone

The Irish government have implemented further social restrictions in an effort to combat COVID-19.

Any non-essential movement beyond your home is limited to a 2km radius for exercise.

This map will show you what that radius looks like. You can drag the pin to your exact location for a precise measurement from your door.

Stay Home – Stay Safe. We’re in this together!

If the map doesn’t show; enable location services on your phone and for your browser, allow the site permission to your access your location.

Visit 2kfromhome