3 deaths and 302 new cases of Covid-19

The Department of Health have announced there have been three more deaths and 302 new cases of the Coronavirus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional three patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. One person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east.

There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.

There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total number of cases in County Wicklow stands at 52 as the 25th of March.