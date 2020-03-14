39 new cases of Covis-19 confirmed on Saturday

39 new cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed this evening (Saturday, March 14), 29 men and 10 women.

21 are in the east of the country, 13 in the south, three in the north west and two in the west.

One death from the virus has also been reported, a male in the east of the country who had an underlying medical condition .

Today the United States extended their travel ban to the UK and Ireland.

The ban will come into effect at 4am (Irish time) on Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence announced today

“Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home,” Mr Pence told a White House news conference, adding that such people would be “funnelled through specific airports and processed”.