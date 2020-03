54 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed tonight in Ireland

The total in the country now stands at 223.

30 of the new cases are male, 24 are female, 41 are from the east of the country, 11 from the south of the country and two from the north west.

Speaking at the Department of Health’s briefing tonight Dr Tony Holohan added there were 168,019 confirmed cases with 6,610 deaths in 148 countries.