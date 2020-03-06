6 of the best for Wicklow sheep farmer

A Wicklow sheep farmer got a surprise last Friday when one of his Ewe’s gave birth to six lambs.

Clifford and Marcella Kinch who run their farm at Sandyford, Tinahely are having a busy time during the lambing season, but the birth of sextuplets came unexpectedly as the ewe had scanned for four lambs.

Marcella told Wicklownews ” We are used to having multiple births and four lambs is common, but six is a nice surprise though it is not the record on this farm, in 2008 we had a ewe that gave birth to seven.