69 new cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed this evening.

Of the new cases, 48 are in the east of the country, 13 are in the south, five are in north west and three are in the west.

The total of cases in the Republic of Ireland is now 292.

10 new cases were reported in Northen Ireland bringing their total to 62.

The total figure on the Island of Ireland is now at 354.