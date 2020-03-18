74 new cases of Coronavirus

74 new cases of the Coronavirus have been reported this evening.

The total now in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 366.

45 of the new cases involved men and 25 are female.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork at 48 and Limerick with 14.

Leitrim, Laois and Monaghan have not recorded any cases.

As of yesterday there were 9 reported cases in County Wicklow.

Six new cases were announced in Northern Ireland, bringing the total on the island of Ireland to 434.

A breakdown county by county as of Monday

Dublin 129

Cork 48

Limerick 14

Galway 12

Wicklow 9

Waterford 7

Westmeath 7

Kerry 6

Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Wexford have 5 or fewer cases.

Leitrim, Laois and Monaghan have no cases.