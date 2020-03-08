8 deaths and 295 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 8 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died: 5 females and 3 males. The median age of the deceased was 86.
Of those who died:
- 6 lived in the east of Ireland
- 1 lived in the south of Ireland
- 1 lived in the west of Ireland.
7 of the 8 had underlying health conditions.
An additional 295 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed also – bringing the total to 2910.
As of the 28th of March there were 69 cases in County Wicklow