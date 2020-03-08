fbpx

8 deaths and 295 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 8 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died: 5 females and 3 males. The median age of the deceased was 86.

Of those who died:

  • 6 lived in the east of Ireland
  • 1 lived in the south of Ireland
  • 1 lived in the west of Ireland.

7 of the 8 had underlying health conditions.

An additional 295 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed also – bringing the total to 2910.

As of the 28th of March there were 69 cases in County Wicklow

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Please contact us for use of this image