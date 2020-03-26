Allianz Ireland announces 14 support measures for customers and businesses

At Allianz Ireland we recognise that these are uncertain times for people right across the Island of Ireland and further afield. Like many other businesses, we have been doing all that we can to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Our focus has been to put in place equitable and actionable measures to support the wider economy. Over the past week we have taken actions to ensure that our customer service lines, customer claims lines, 24/7 emergency assistance, and claims payments can be managed safely by our dedicated team of over 600 people here in Ireland and in line with the cover provided in our policies.

We’ve been working hard to put in place additional actions to support all of our customers as fairly as we can during this time. We intend doing more in the coming days and will share these announcements via www.allianz.ie/covid19.

Today, we want to share details of some of the immediate measures that Allianz Ireland has put in place for customers so that we can play our part in helping throughout this national and international emergency.

For individual Customers: We are extending features of our car and home insurance products as follows:

Allianz policy covers remain fully active throughout this crisis – except where customers request and we agree to a reduction or suspension of cover; For those customers who are vulnerable and / or in financial distress as a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis, we will continue to do our best to support you fairly and flexibly; We’ve increased the ‘days grace’ period for customers at renewal from 14 to 28 days to allow customers further time to contact us or their broker; Allianz customers can add temporary additional drivers for up to 60 days (previously 30) for free; Our Home emergency assistance and roadside assistance services continue to be available 24/7; For our customers who have commenced working from home or remotely, enhanced and increased home office equipment cover is now provided under all of our household policies; Direct Customers are reminded that they can quickly renew, pay and manage their policies online via Allianz.ie; we are also enhancing engagement for our bank and broker customers;

Extra support for the community and those on the frontline

In addition, we are also supporting our customers directly involved in fighting COVID-19. These extra measures include:

Car Cover for Volunteers: Car insurance use is extended beyond normal personal use for our customers helping within their community for voluntary purposes; e.g. to transport medicines or groceries to those in need, or to take those that may be ill or vulnerable to hospital or testing facilities; For frontline workers using their own car for work purposes, they’re also fully covered per their policy terms when borrowing another car in an emergency or to get to work and breakdown assistance will automatically be extended when they need it during the crisis;

Measures to support Business Customers:

We know that business customers are experiencing financial challenges and we will help these customers by:

Providing brokers with flexibility to help alleviate stress and worry for business customers arising from the Covid-19 crisis; Alternative Use Cover: We continue to support the repurposing of facilities, to enable their use for testing and caring for those in need of medical attention; Business Property Cover – closures: We will maintain existing cover on business premises throughout this crisis closure period. Appropriate supervision and security of the property is required throughout; Commercial vehicle and taxi insurance use is extended whilst helping within the community for voluntary purposes e.g. to transport medicines or groceries to those that may be ill or vulnerable; We continue to evaluate additional supports for customers throughout this crisis period.

“We have supported our customers for over 100 years and through many crises,” said Sean McGrath, CEO of Allianz Ireland. “These measures are the first in a series from us and will show our commitment to helping our customers, whether they are personal or business and show our commitment to the Irish people in very uncertain times.”