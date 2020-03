American country music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81.

A statement from his family said he died at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia on Friday night from natural causes.

Rodgers was one of Country Music’s greats.

He topped the UK charts twice in the seventies with “Lucille” and “Coward of the county” and is well known for his hits “Ruby”, “The Gambler” and “Islands in the stream”, with Dolly Parton.