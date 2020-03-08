The annual Tidy Towns and Resident’s Associations awards were held by Wicklow County Council on Monday last (March 2nd).

The night was an opportunity for Wicklow County Council to recognise the work that has been done by a range of groups throughout the county over the last year to protect and enhance their local environment.

The awards traditionally reviewed the work done by Tidy Towns and Resident’s Associations to maintain our streets, estates and town centres but have been evolving to include a wider range of groups including schools, coastcare groups, PURE mile communities and businesses.

They also now look at the different environmental and sustainability themes addressed by groups in the local environment.

The awards showcased a variety of projects and actions undertaken in different categories showing best practice.

There were awards relating to sustainable use of resources, biodiversity, landscaping and our built heritage. Works undertaken to make people more aware and engaged with our marine environment featured strongly while the input of the business community was also recognised.

Schools have been a key partner of Wicklow County Council through Green Schools over the years and three schools received awards for a diverse range of activities. The schools worked with the wider community, often linking up with local Tidy Towns and Coastcare groups.

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Mr Frank Curran, said: “Wicklow County Council want to work with all you to make our towns more vibrant, inclusive and dynamic, towns that provide opportunities to work, live and enjoy. Maintaining a high-quality environment is an important part of building better communities. I want to acknowledge the key role all of you have played in protecting our environment, enhancing it at local level and most importantly making people aware of the great natural resources we have here in Wicklow on our doorsteps”.