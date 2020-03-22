Appeal from a resident of Laragh

A resident of Laragh has asked the public to as what is asked of the during the Coronavirus crises, tourist attractions were packed to capacity today as people made their way to the outdoors, Gardai were called to tourist spots throughout the country as cars were abandoned on the roadside.

Wicklow County Council closed the Upper Car-park at Glendalough this morning.

Gardai set up at the entrance of Glendalough to control the traffic throughout the day. A number of cars were blocking gates and badly parked were towed away.

Gateways to farms were also blocked by visitors to the area.

This was the message posted by a resident from Laragh.

“To the selfish people of Ireland, visiting Laragh/ Glendalough and other parts of Wicklow, you really are making Ireland look like a joke!



Below are pictures taken today- 22nd March. What is wrong with people, why can’t they just stay at home with their families or in their own area? Take the guidelines seriously.

So public car-parks we’re closed this morning in Glendalough, it did “ease” the mayhem but it doesn’t stop the idiots around today parking on local business ground, footpaths, private drive ways, driving into Garda signs and injuring themselves expecting the help of Mountain Rescue Services & Medical staff.



You are putting everybody’s lives at risk here- Get a grip- STAY AT HOME! 🤬Let the local people have run of their own areas before we’re all in complete lockdown. #stayathome.”