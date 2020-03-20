Appeal to visitors to Wicklow Tourist spots to observe covid-19 rules

“Wicklow Awaits” is the hashtag coined by Wicklow Tourism to let people know that many of Wicklow’s tourism assets await the return of visitors when it is safe to do so.

As many sporting and leisure activities are unavailable due to the Covid-19 Crisis, the great outdoors is coming under additional pressure. This has led to challenges in Laragh and Glendalough in relation to poor parking, overcrowding and failure to observe HSE social distancing guidelines.

“Wicklow is blessed with many locations for outdoor activities and there is plenty of room for everyone. There are various online resources to help visitors see beyond the ‘honey pots’ and discover some of the multitude of walking trails around the County. We are asking all visitors to respect the HSE social distancing rules as they apply equally outdoors as they do inside,” said Mr Fred Verdier of Wicklow Tourism.

We advise people to:

Avoid close contact with others

Distance yourself at least 2 metres away from other people

Group sizes should be kept to a minimum – small family groups are best

Don’t arrange large gatherings or to meet up with others

Avoid busy areas and go somewhere else for your walk.

Mr Verdier added: “Remember also to be mindful when parking and respect local residents, farmers and local businesses.”

For the armchair traveller, Wicklow Tourism will be shortly launching our online “Tracks and Trails” with two new videos featuring the Tinahely area and the Bray/Kilmacanogue area, as well as online versions of some of Wicklow’s favourite trails.

Here are just some of the walks and trails featured on VisitWicklow.ie:

BLESSINGTON GREENWAY

The Blessington Greenway walk links the historic town of Blessington with the Palladian mansion at Russborough House.

Grade: Easy

Distance: 6.5 kms

THE GREAT SUGARLOAF

501m height above sea level, the Sugaloaf has been a landmark visible from Dublin & beyond.

Grade: Easy to Strenuous

Distance: From 2.5km

THE WICKLOW WAY

The Wicklow Way is the oldest and the most scenic long-distance linear walk in Ireland crossing the Wicklow Mountains from North to South.

Grade: Strenuous

Distance: 130km

DJOUCE MOUNTAIN

At a height of 725 metres above sea level, the summit of Djouce is the most accessible of the Wicklow Mountains.

Grade: Strenuous

Distance: 8 to 14km

VARTRY RESERVOIR TRAILS

The Vartry Reservoir at Roundwood offers a number of beautiful trails with thriving wildlife, flora, fauna and mountain views.

Grade: Easy

Distance: from 4km up to 20km

RAHEENLEAGH WIND FARM

This is an ideal family destination where the trails lead up to the wind turbines and offer stunning views over the Wicklow Mountains and the Irish Sea

Grade: Moderate

Distance: From 2km to 6km

Part of a group of three walks overlooking the village of Tinahely, the Ballycumber Loop offers a variety of terrain and views including quiet country lanes, forests and open mountains.

Grade: Moderate

Distance: 13km

SEEFIN PASSAGE TOMB

Overlooking Kippure and the Blessington Lakes, Seefin is a very exciting 5000 years old passage grave, which are set in round earthen tombs.

Grade: Strenuous

Distance: From 2km to 6km

DEVIL’S GLEN FOREST WALKS

Walk through native Irish woodlands following the two loop walks: the Seamus Heaney and Waterfall walks. Find unusual and interesting ‘Sculptures in Woodland’.

Grade: Moderate

Distance: 4km to 9km

ST KEVIN’S WAY

This linear walk follows the footsteps of St Kevin through the hills of Wicklow to the monastic ruins in Glendalough. Start from either Hollywood or Valleymount

Grade: Difficult

Distance: 30km

AVONMORE WAY

The Avonmore Way connects the village of Rathdrum to Laragh,Glendalough and the Wicklow Way. It follows the Avonmore river along the Clara Vale up to the heights of Trooperstown.

Grade: Challenging

Distance: 12km

AVONDALE RIVER WALK

Take in the very best Avondale has to offer: Avonmore River, a diverse and wide range of trees and fantastic views. The route starts in the car park a quickly descends to the Avonmore River, you’ll pass ‘Lovers Leap’ along the way and follow the river as it meanders down the valley.

Grade: Moderate, marked with White markings.

Distance: 5.2km