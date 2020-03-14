Arklow set up on-line community group

“Helping each other out-Arklow ” is an on-line community group which has been set up in Arklow to help out vulnerable people in the area.

Lorraine Farrell said “We are a voluntary group set up to facilitate communication during the COVID19 crisis. We are not affiliated with any government body. Our aim is to help connect those in need, either for human connection or needs arising from isolation. Please respect the views of everyone on the page during this trying time. We know that emotions are heightened but this page will remain a calm environment with everyone’s support. Stay well everyone”

Due to the current Covid-19 situation communities throughout are reaching out to help others.

To join the group visit “Helping each other out-Arklow “.

If you have a message or a group and we can help put out the word e-mail info@wicklownews.net