Blessington Greenway closed

With increased usage in recent days it has been difficult to ensure ‘social distancing‘ on the Greenway at peak times. Regrettably therefore, a decision has been made to close the Blessington Greenway.

This joint decision by Blessington & District Forum and the ESB has not been taken lightly.

The Greenway is a wonderful amenity for the community, but it is deemed the best decision in current times.

It will impact regular users of the walkway but a short term closure now is probably the best thing for the community in the longer term.