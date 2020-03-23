BOI to temporary close in Carnew Tinahely and Rathdrum due to Covid-19

Bank of Ireland branches are to temporarily close three branches in County Wicklow due to Covid-19.

Branches in Carnew, Tinahely and Rathdrum will be among 101 branches that will close from tomorrow.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said it has seen a reduction in footfall in its branches, while it was seeing an increase in customers needing a different range of supports.

The bank said the changes will allow staff from temporarily closed branches to support the bank’s larger branches and help contact centres manage the increased volume of customers requiring Covid-19 support, especially for mortgage and SME loan payment breaks.

The Bank of Ireland also said that all of its branches will continue to provide an external ATM cash withdrawal service.

Normal opening hours will continue in the branches that are open.