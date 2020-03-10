Brady welcomes changes to the 133 Bus Éireann Route

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has welcomed the changes to the 133 Bus Éireann Route which will be implemented from Sunday 22nd March. A revised timetable along with routes will be implemented which will see increased frequencies and come about following many complaints about the 133 service.

Speaking after the announcement from Bus Éireann today Deputy Brady said,

“The announcement today from Bus Éireann about improvements to the 133 Route has to be welcomed. Last November I met with both the National Transport Authority and Bus Éireann and they committed to improving the 133 Route early in the New Year. The announcement today sees the creation of four separate 133 routes serving Wicklow.”

The four routes are:

· Route 133: Wicklow – Bray – City Centre.

· Route133x: Wicklow – City Centre – Dublin Airport

· Route 133b: Wicklow – Bray

· Route 133L: Arklow – Wicklow via Avoca

“Bus Éireann have said that there will be revised morning and evening peak services with an enhanced range of departure times. There will also be an increased evening frequency with later departures in both directions, along with increased frequency at weekends with an hourly frequency throughout the day.”

Deputy Brady said “We need a reliable, regular and assessable 133 Bus Route, so what has been put forward by Bus Éireann and approved by the NTA, is positive. We have yet to see the timetable, however it has to be welcomed that they have listened to my concerns and the concerns of the users and potential public transport users and have been willing to make changes.”

Deputy Brady concluded “I will continue to engage both Bus Éireann and the NTA to continue to improve the 133 Route and I plan on meeting both bodies again in the near future to discuss the revised timetable when it’s fully published.”