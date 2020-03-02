Bray school issues statement following Coronavirus rumours

Presentation College in Bray issued a statement following rumours it was the school that was closed for two weeks due to the Coronavirus.

The school was one of a number of schools from County Wicklow that had recently visited Northern Italy as part of a skiing trip.

The statement issued this morning read as follows.

Please see the letter below from the chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan regarding the confirmed case of coronavirus at the weekend. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE SCHOOL IN QUESTION IS NOT PRES BRAY. We are open as normal and are following the guidelines set out by the HSE.