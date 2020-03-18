Broadcaster Ciara Kelly reveals she has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus

Newstalk presenter and Greystones resident Ciara Kelly has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

Speaking on her show this afternoon she said ” I have something to tell you all, yo may have heard there were 69 new cases of Coronavirus overnight, well I am one of them.

I have the Coronavirus and I have been broadcasting from the hotpress for a reason, I am in self-isolation since the week-end when I became unwell with it.”

She reviled she felt like she had a bad flu, sore throat, a tightness and burning in her chest, also very tired with dizziness and guessed she had the virus.

She got the test on Sunday, and was informed last night she had Covid-19.

69 cases of the Coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Of the new cases, 48 are in the east of the country, 13 are in the south, five are in north west and three are in the west.

The total of cases in the Republic of Ireland is now 292.