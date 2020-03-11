Call to keep dogs on leads in Glendalough following death of kid goat

The Wicklow Mountains National Park are urging visitors to the area to keep their dogs on leads following the death of a kid goat at the week-end.
The young goat had to be put to sleep after being attacked.
Manager of the National Park Wesley Atkinson said ” The wild goats are giving birth to their kids at the moment. This poor little kid was attacked by dogs, and sadly had to be put down.
Often if not actually mauled, the kids get separated from their mothers when chased. Please do not assume that there are no goats near you.
And please do not assume that your pet would not chase wildlife. PLEASE, do the right thing, and keep your dogs on leads in national parks and nature reserves.
We are also asking people to keep away from young goats and deer when visiting Glendalough, if people see a kid or a fawn on their own they assume the animal has been abandoned, which is not the case, we have had people turn up at the visitor centre with young animals that they think are lost when they are actually putting them in even more danger.
This does not only apply to Glendalough but all the Wicklow Uplands.”
Code of Conduct for Dog Owners
Dogs that are under control are welcome in the National Park, but owners must at all times be conscious of their responsibility to other visitors and wildlife. The following points will help dogs, their owners, other visitors and wildlife to have a safe and happy day.
- Always carry a lead and use it when necessary. This may mean keeping your dog on a lead at all times.
- Be honest with yourself regarding the obedience of your dog. To be safe off lead in the National Park means that the dog stays to heal when asked to do so, and always returns when called, irrespective of distractions. In reality, few dogs are this well-trained.
- Be aware that the National Park has hazards for dogs. Every year, dogs are killed or seriously injured falling off cliffs. Many go missing; not all are found again.
- Be aware that the National Park is primarily for the conservation of nature. Wildlife must never be stressed by your dog. Deer and goats are regularly attacked by dogs, especially in Glendalough. Injured wildlife often does not survive after such an attack. Even if wildlife is not physically attacked, dog owners should be aware that wildlife that is disturbed when foraging for food may suffer harm as a result.
- Be aware that the National Park is also home to farm animals, especially sheep. Farmers are entitled to shoot any dog that worries their stock.
- Be aware that other people may not love your dog, and may even be scared of it. Please put your dog on a lead around other visitors.
- Please carry poo bags and use them. Dog poo is not pleasant for other visitors and may be harmful, especially to young children. Dog poo, if left, introduces nutrients in wild habitats and may adversely affect the ecology. Please always pick up after your dog.
- Most of the National Park is wild and has no bins. Dog poo, once bagged, must be carried home. Be aware that leaving a full bag on the side of the trail is even worse than not picking up after your dog.