Call to keep dogs on leads in Glendalough following death of kid goat

The Wicklow Mountains National Park are urging visitors to the area to keep their dogs on leads following the death of a kid goat at the week-end.

The young goat had to be put to sleep after being attacked.

Manager of the National Park Wesley Atkinson said ” The wild goats are giving birth to their kids at the moment. This poor little kid was attacked by dogs, and sadly had to be put down.

Often if not actually mauled, the kids get separated from their mothers when chased. Please do not assume that there are no goats near you.

And please do not assume that your pet would not chase wildlife. PLEASE, do the right thing, and keep your dogs on leads in national parks and nature reserves.

We are also asking people to keep away from young goats and deer when visiting Glendalough, if people see a kid or a fawn on their own they assume the animal has been abandoned, which is not the case, we have had people turn up at the visitor centre with young animals that they think are lost when they are actually putting them in even more danger.

This does not only apply to Glendalough but all the Wicklow Uplands.”

Code of Conduct for Dog Owners

Dogs that are under control are welcome in the National Park, but owners must at all times be conscious of their responsibility to other visitors and wildlife. The following points will help dogs, their owners, other visitors and wildlife to have a safe and happy day.