Car park closed in Glendalough due to Social Distancing concerns

Wicklow County Council have closed the Upper Carpark in Glendalough until further notice due to Social Distancing concerns.

Thousands of people have visited the Wicklow beauty spot since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, but the message on Social Distancing was not getting through.

On Saturday pictures of people were circulating on Social Media, where people could be seen in groups at the food stalls.

The Visitor Centre carpark remains open, however when it is full cars will be turned away, visitors are asked not to abandon cars on the verges leading to Glendalough as they will be towed away.