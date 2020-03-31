Cllr Rory O’Connor launches delivery service for hand sanitizer

Cllr Rory O’Connor has launched a home delivery service of hand sanitizer gel to people most risk in Bray, Kilmacanogue, Enniskerry and Greystones.

The Independent Councilor has secured gel donations from industry sources and private individuals to help those most at need in the Community.

Cllr Rory O’Connor said “Naturally my priority is to get these hand sanitizers to those most in need, so I’d ask people to directly message me with delivery details.

I have limited supplies and I hope to get more in the coming days, I can’t promise I will be able to get enough to everyone but I will try my best. If anybody is in a position to donate more gel please contact me.”

For those who do not have Facebook, Rory can be contacted on his mobile number 0834610367 or via email at roconnor@wicklowcoco.ie