Community stunned at death of Pat

The community of Arklow were stunned to hear of the sudden death of one of the town’s best known residents Pat (The Gouch) Kinsella.

Pat died suddenly on Sunday as he travelled back from England, where he had been to watch his beloved Leeds United play Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Pat worked as a bus driver for Sunbeam Services in Arklow and was a drummer with the Straw Dogs and the Thunderbird’s, a musician friend said “There is only one word which would describe Pat and that is “Legend” the town has lost one great man.

Hundreds of tributes have been posted on Social Media not only from Arklow but throughout the country and the UK.

Two Leeds United Legends Johnny Giles and Pat Kinsella

Pat made no secret he loved Leeds United and you could always tell it was his bus as he went around Arklow with the Leeds United crest adorned on the back window, he loved to talk to a supporter of any club such was his love of football, as any supporter would know he would always have a cheeky grin on a Monday morning from the seat of his bus if your team were defeated over the week-end.

The South of Ireland Leeds United Supporters group wrote ” Our group have been rocked to the core. He was an absolute gentleman , who was continuously in great form, and always saw the good in people. I hope and pray that the wish of his family, that the team go on to win promotion, comes to fruition. To his family and his family in the Wexford Whites, our deepest condolences on the loss of a valued and loved member.”

Rest in Peace Pat (Marching on Together)

Funeral arrangements

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Arklow, from 1pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to Ss Mary & Peter’s Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Gabriel’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Sunbeam Services, collection boxes provided.

House private please.