Construction workers not considered essential

It has been confirmed that construction workers will not be considered “essential” workers for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis.

Health Minister Simon Harris said construction workers will only be permitted to continue if they are building something that is essential to this pandemic.

“So for example if we were to decide that we need to put in modular units or adapt a hotel or build things that we need to actually get through this pandemic – of course that would be essential,”

Workers should immediately apply for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.